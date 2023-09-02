Tiger Island Fire remains at 50% containment

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Tiger Island Fire remains 50% contained as crews continue battling the largest wildfire in the state.

In the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s update Saturday morning, officials said the fire has burned 31,342 acres in Beauregard Parish and caused devastating damage to more than 20 homes and structures.

Officials also said investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be arson, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

Crews found increased needle cast across the fire area Friday, which can contribute to the fire re-burning when dry needles fall into areas of heat, forestry officials said.

Heat was detected on the interior northwest side of the fire near Nichols-Silbey Road moving south, and on the interior east side of the fire near Neale Oilfield Road, south of the railroad, forestry officials said. Crews worked on strengthening and improving the containment line in those areas and continued to mop up around the fire perimeter.

Today crews will continue to mop up all perimeter lines of the fire, in particular along Neale Oilfield Road near Merryville and along the hardwood creek bottom on the northern perimeter of the fire, officials said. Crews will be reinforcing dozer lines on the northwest side of the fire where heat was detected yesterday, keeping the fire perimeter south of Shinn Road.

