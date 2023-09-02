SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 1, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 1, 2023.

Brian Keith Aaron, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; obstruction of justice.

Breanna Melissa Tyzha Handy, 25, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; exploitation of the infirmed; forgery; direct contempt of court; possession of CDS Schedule II.

Christopher Gerrod Benson Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II drug (4 counts); possession of CDS Schedule I; drug paraphernalia.

Tramakker Renee Fontenot, 43, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse.

Howard James Berry Jr., 30, Jennings: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; monetary instrument abuse; criminal conspiracy.

Kashife Delvon Jones, 35, Houston: Out-of-state detainer; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II drug.

Elbert Deshuntate Mathews, 53, Houston: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II drug.

Donald Ray Mathews, 51, Houston: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II drug; direct contempt of court.

Noah Gray Jr., 32, Westlake: Direct contempt of court (4 counts); possession of CDS Schedule II.

Brianna Lynn Graham, 25, Sulphur: Registration, commercial vehicles, expired plate; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia; illegal use of drugs in presence of persons under 17; operating while intoxicated, first offense; child endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first or second offense.

Robert Charles Paul Spencer, 47, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer.

