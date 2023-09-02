La. National Guard engineers continue to battle wildfires across SWLA

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Engineers with the Louisiana National Guard’s 225th Brigade have assisted with the containment of wildfires over the past week.

Captain Emanuel Lewis, Officer In Charge (OIC) of all dozer teams, said their assignments from forestry vary daily.

“Basically we have a coordination meeting, so we conduct each morning with forestry or either the red team, which is the southern area incident management team and basically we see what occurs throughout the night and develop. From there we get our marching orders, whenever support is needed that’s where we go.”

Staff Sgt. Sarah Robinson is the maintenance Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge (NCOIC).

She said her job is to locate pieces of fallen equipment and troubleshoot along with her crew.

Sgt. Robinson is new to fighting wildfires, but she’s not new to Southwest Louisiana. She said she’s from Rosepine and is fighting wildfires that are knocking at her front door.

“We had the one out on Ida Bailey that started not too long ago. It was pretty frightening, you never know which way, direction the fire’s going to go. It can change in a moment’s notice due to the wind and everything. So being out here able to help and assist with the community, it’s just a definite experience that I have endured my whole 20 years in the military,” she said.

As of Thursday morning, 29 bulldozers have cleared and widened 164.5 miles of wildfire sites in Beauregard, Vernon and Sabine parishes.

“One side of the woods is burned, smoking flames coming up, and the other side is green. Hopefully, widening out those fire brakes will prevent it from jumping over there that way they can keep moving and watch it, contain it, and then fight it,” said Spc. Wesley Allyn with the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion.

Generator mechanic Sgt. Corey Brumfield said this is his first wildfire, and his job is making sure equipment is able to withstand the harsh conditions it is put in.

“Making sure that most of the equipment here is serviced and up to point, its grease points are good, making sure that they are running adequate to the harsh conditions they are being put in right now,” he said.

Many engineers of the Louisiana National Guard said they are not trained to firefight but trained to respond to any situation they get into.

“We’ve worked a lot of long days and we’re tired and conditions haven’t been that great, but to know that we have support from the locals, and we actually are making a difference to people’s homes in the community here and all the support. That’s what is keeping us going right now,” said Staff Sgt. Zachary Attaway, NCOIC of dozer teams.

