50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jimmy Buffett’s death reverberates through New Orleans

Jimmy Buffett discussed his love for the Saints with Fox 8 during a visit to training camp in...
Jimmy Buffett discussed his love for the Saints with Fox 8 during a visit to training camp in August 2021.
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jimmy Buffett’s death was mourned Saturday (Sept. 2) by a wide swath of New Orleans entertainment and sports figures.

Buffett’s love affair with the city predated some of his massive recording success. As a young singer-songwriter, Buffett spent time busking on Decatur Street and playing before drunken crowds in the former Bayou Room nightclub on Bourbon Street.

And Buffett’s affection for New Orleans continued decades after his 1977 hit ‘Margaritaville’ turned him into a pop music superstar. His rabid Parrothead fans flocked to the Fair Grounds frequently for Buffett’s shows or cameo appearances at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

“Jazz Fest mourns, remembers and celebrates the legend. Thank you, Jimmy, for decades of joy -- and for all you did for the Festival, New Orleans and the world,” read a social media post from the Jazz Fest organization.

Buffett struck up a decades-long friendship with the late New Orleans musician and producer Allen Toussaint.

And Buffett said his devotion to the New Orleans Saints began when he attended the expansion team’s first home game at Tulane Stadium in 1967, and continued for years as he was invited to watch some games from the sidelines or visit the team during training camp.

Here is a sampling of the social media reaction to Buffett’s death at age 76:

And former Times-Picayune editor James Karst produced one of the greatest finds of the day: A 1974 letter to the former New Orleans newspaper of record from Bessie Peets of Gulfport, imploring the paper to take some early notice of her grandson’s burgeoning music career. Pure gold.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Downtown at Sundown continues 25th series
This is Home Fest and the Downtown Crawfish Festival are combining this year, equaling one big...
This is Home, Crawfish festivals hold joint celebration this weekend
Actor Chris Pine arrives at the March 26 Los Angeles premiere of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor...
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5 million, takes down John Wick
New Adam Driver movie filmed at Kisatchie National Forest hits theaters
New Adam Driver movie filmed at Kisatchie National Forest hits theaters