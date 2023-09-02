Investigators say Tiger Island Fire started by arson

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Investigators have determined that the Tiger Island Fire, which has burned over 31,000 acres in Beauregard Parish since Aug. 22, started as a result of arson.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the cause of the fire. They are asking anyone with information that could help identify a suspect to contact investigators.

The Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to $2,000 in cash to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction connected to a wildfire.

You can call the LDAF’s 24-hour anonymous hotline at 855-452-5323 or BPSO at 337-462-8918.

