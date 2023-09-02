Hunters can enjoy state tax holiday this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting today and continuing through this Labor Day weekend, hunters around the state will be able to take advantage of tax-free shopping.

Since 2018 this “second amendment holiday” has been suspended due to budget cuts in the state. This weekend will be the first weekend since then that hunters will be able to enjoy the tax break.

“It’s awesome. Everybody should get out and go buy all the guns and stuff they’ve been waiting on all year. I’m sure their wives will let them go now,” said Jacob Ebert.

Ebert is an avid hunter and said he is beyond excited that the state-tax-free weekend is making its return.

The law exempts state sales tax on items such as firearms, ammunition, hunting gear and more.

“Save a little bit of money, It’s a good time. And plus dove season opens this weekend. So you can go buy shells, tax-free. News guns, tax free. It’s a great time. I’m spending a lot of money, don’t tell nobody,” Ebert said.

Drake Sparks is the Logistics Manager at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Lake Charles. He shared with 7News that this weekend should bring plenty of business and is pleased with the decision to reinstate.

“It’s right before the season starts, so we can get everybody prepared ahead of time and save a little money doing it. I think it really helps everybody out,” said Drake.

From archery supplies to decoys to tree stands and more he said Academy will be carrying it all.

The Second Amendment Holiday has been around since 2009, originally being initiated to encourage people to participate in the hunting seasons.

The exemption applies to only individual consumer purchases, not purchases made by businesses or commercially.

Shoppers will have until September 3rd to grab all their hunting necessities.

The state sales tax exemption does not include animals, off road vehicles, or any heavy equipment such as cranes or forklifts

FULL LIST OF QUALIFYING ITEMS:

Archery items such as bows, crossbows, arrows, quivers, shafts, cases, and other archery accessories;

Accessories designed for hunting;

Apparel including safety gear, camouflage clothing, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, face masks, and thermal underwear manufactured and marketed as being primarily for wear or use while hunting;

Hunting shoes or boots designed for hunting;

Bags to carry game or hunting gear;

Tools manufactured and marketed as being primarily for use in hunting;

Firearm cases and accessories;

Pirogues;

Range finders;

Knives manufactured and marketed as being primarily for use in hunting. This excludes the purchase of knives by an individual for household, business, or other recreational uses;

Decoys;

Deer Corn;

Tree stands and blinds;

Chairs to be used for hunting. This excludes an individual’s purchase of chairs or other furniture for household, business, or other recreational uses;

Optics, such as rifle scopes, and impact resistant glasses for shooting, and binoculars if purchased to be used for hunting;

Hearing protection gear and enhancements;

Holsters, belts that are manufactured and marketed as being primarily for use in hunting, and slings; and

Miscellaneous gear manufactured and marketed as being primarily for use in hunting. This includes other hunting-related gear or supplies not previously listed.

