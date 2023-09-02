FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances for afternoon storms are set to last at least into Labor Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ve now entered a more humid pattern across SWLA, which also means chances for storms will continue into early next week! Our area is still under the influence of an upper-level disturbance to the west. Combined with better moisture in the area, this should again create a few scattered afternoon storms on Sunday. Any rain of course could help cool things down temporarily, though high’s likely should at least reach the low to mid 90′s. It is also likely to feel quite humid after any rain passes as well.

A few more scattered thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon. A washout is still not expected. (KPLC)

Like Saturday, the coverage of rain should not be too widespread, so you’ll want to treat outdoor plans like a normal summer day. Keep a close eye on the sky during the afternoon and have an indoor alternative ready to go in case storms heads your way.

Since any rain on Sunday does not look to be widespread or long-lasting, it is not likely to significantly help with the drought and the fire danger, though we’ll still gladly take any rain that falls. With somewhat breezier winds in the afternoon and the ground quickly drying back out after any small rain totals, the fire danger will still be present. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

Increased moisture will funnel in for Labor Day, so we could see an increased coverage of afternoon showers and storms. (KPLC)

The overall pattern won’t change at least through Labor Day Monday. In fact, we’ll likely see even more moisture in the area then, which should provide a better coverage of showers and storms. That would also help to lower temperatures a little as well, likely into the low 90′s. While Labor Day still does not appear to be a washout, it may be a little tougher for outdoor plans especially if they depend on having no or little rain around. We’ll keep watching this over the weekend.

Afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast through early next week, though a drying trend may take place by the late week. (KPLC)

By the middle of next week, the disturbance helping our rain chances now should back away, possibly replaced by another upper-level high to our west. Should this happen or the high moves close, that could lead to a drying trend. This is another aspect of the forecast we’ll watch carefully, especially as it relates to the current fire danger.

In the tropics, Idalia has weakened into a remnant low near Bermuda. We now have two tropical storms ongoing in the Atlantic plus a wave coming off Africa. In the central Atlantic is Gert, and newly formed Katia developed northwest of the Cape Verde islands. None of these are currently expected to impact SWLA. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.