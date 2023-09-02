50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Wildfire burns on Linscomb Road near Niblett’s Bluff

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Officials are responding to a fire burning on Linscomb Road near Niblett’s Bluff that started around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

There are two fire engines posted at the end of Ogese Courmier Road to assist if necessary.

The Dept. of Agriculture Forestry Division has two dozers helping to fight the fire.

Chief Tom Berry of Ward 7 Fire said it appears to be 10-15 acres.

The fire department is watching the houses in the area as a precaution.

Officials are responding to a fire burning on Linscomb Road near Niblett’s Bluff.
Officials are responding to a fire burning on Linscomb Road near Niblett’s Bluff.(KPLC Viewer)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

La. National guard engineers continue to battle wildfires across SWLA
La. National Guard engineers continue to battle wildfires across SWLA
Wildfire on A. Derouen Road near Bell City.
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City
Fire on Linscomb Road burning
Fire on Linscomb Road burning
Fire burns near Bell City
Evacuations issued for residents near Bell City wildfire