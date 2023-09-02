Wildfire burns on Linscomb Road near Niblett’s Bluff

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Officials are responding to a fire burning on Linscomb Road near Niblett’s Bluff that started around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

There are two fire engines posted at the end of Ogese Courmier Road to assist if necessary.

The Dept. of Agriculture Forestry Division has two dozers helping to fight the fire.

Chief Tom Berry of Ward 7 Fire said it appears to be 10-15 acres.

The fire department is watching the houses in the area as a precaution.

Officials are responding to a fire burning on Linscomb Road near Niblett’s Bluff. (KPLC Viewer)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.