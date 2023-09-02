50/50 Thursdays
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire

By AnaClare Barras and Barry Lowin
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BELL CITY, La. (KPLC) - The voluntary evacuation ordered for residents near a wildfire in Bell City has been lifted, according to Fire Chief David Guidry.

Friday night, about 15 residences on A. DeRouen and surrounding roads were asked to evacuate as crews fought a fire. La. 14 closed for traffic but has since reopened.

Residents are reminded this is a fluid situation and information could change quickly.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, fire is around 200 acres, according to Chief Guidry.

Viewers report a fire burning near A. Derouen Road.
Viewers report a fire burning near A. Derouen Road.(KPLC Viewer)
