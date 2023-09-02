Drone operators required to have Remote ID by Sept. 16

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Drone operators need to have what’s called a Remote ID by Sept. 16.

It’s to increase safety and security, which are top priorities for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

More and more people fly drones these days for a wide range of reasons, whether it’s their living or just for fun.

“Everything from visual inspections, real estate photography, videography, we actually do modeling where we can model existing structures or areas,” said Luke Prejean, a certified drone operator with AdvancedCorrosion.com (ACTT).

Prejean and Damon Bagwell do it to make a living and love it.

Bagwell is ACTT’s reality capture project manager.

“It’s kind of zen to be able to get up and fly and see the world from a different perspective,” Bagwell said.

“It kind of gives us the ability to fly without going through many years of school. Gives us another perspective on the world we live in,” Prejean said.

In less than a month, those who operate drones must have a Remote ID tracking device. Newer drones come with capability built in, while older models must have a module installed.

“Regulations are basically a digital license plate, as the FAA likes to call them, allowing local law enforcement, the FAA, commercial air towers as well as any layperson with an application on the phone can identify who’s flying the drone, where the drone’s at, and in most cases where the pilot’s at as well,” Prejean said.

In order to be compliant you’ll need to register with the FAA, and you can do that online. Anyone who operates a drone without Remote ID will have to operate within a visual line of sight in FAA-recognized identification areas.

For instructions on how to register and get into compliance with the new rule, CLICK HERE.

