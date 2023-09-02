Cowboys’ first home game against Tarleton State kicks off at 7 p.m.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cowboys are set to host the Tarleton State University Texans tonight at Cowboy Stadium, as McNeese looks to start a season 1-0 for the first time since the spring season of 2021, when they beat Tarleton State in double overtime.

We asked Head Coach Gary Goff what the keys would be for the Cowboys if they wanted to start the season out with a win.

“Well, one is a turnover battle, right, you got to protect the football and you have to create turnovers. The second was third down. Third down conversion is very, very important, and then our defense getting them off the field. And then the last one is red zone scoring. The recipe to winning a football game comes down to those three things,” Goff said.

“In many ways, we’re looking ourselves in the mirror. Both programs want to get off to a fast start, both programs are wanting to get into the playoff contention. So there’s a lot of similarities between the two universities, and it should be a great test for both programs,” he said.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and we will have highlights on 7NEWS Nightcast at 10.

