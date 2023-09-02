A couple named systems and a wave still spin in the far east Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Though Hurricanes Idalia and Franklin have become remnant lows, we still have some activity in the rest of the Atlantic.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Tropical Storm Gert is still spinning in the central Atlantic. It is moving north and is likely to be swept into Idalia’s remnants in a day or two over the northeast of Bermuda.

In addition, TD 12 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Katia northwest of the Cape Verde Islands. It will continue moving northwest into the open Atlantic, where it will encounter an environment of high wind shear, which should shred the system within the next week.

We’re also watching a wave leaving the coast of Africa for development. It will move towards the west-northwest in the tropical Atlantic, where conditions should cause some gradual development over the next week. A such, the National Hurricane Center has given it 70% odds to do so as it moves closer to the Leeward Islands . Still, it is several thousand miles away from SWLA and poses no threat to us at this time. As always, we’ll keep watching it and keep you updated if anything changes. The next name on the list is Lee.

The next name on the list to be used is Lee. (KPLC)

