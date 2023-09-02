A couple named storms continue to spin over the open Atlantic

50/50 Thursdays
At last some scattered showers and storms may return to SWLA this weekend.
By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - ­­­­­­­As of Friday evening, two Tropical Storms are spinning in the open Atlantic, while we watch a few other systems.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

After moving into the Atlantic Ocean, what was Hurricane Idalia has now weakened into a remnant low. Some re-development of the system is possible as it moves towards Bermuda, but of course it would not impact Southwest Louisiana even so.

The rest of the Atlantic is still fairly active as well. Hurricane Franklin has lost its’ tropical characteristics as it weakens in the north Atlantic.

An area of disturbed weather southwest of Jose has gained enough tropical characteristics to be classified as a named system, and it is named Gert. This is because it was previously named Gert and held on to enough of a circulation that it keeps the name it had before.

In addition, a new tropical depression dubbed TD 12 formed northwest of the Cape Verde Islands. It could become a short-lived tropical storm over the weekend as it will stay over the open Atlantic.

A wave leaving the coast of Africa is being watched for development, but poses no threat to land at this time. As always, we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

