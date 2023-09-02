50/50 Thursdays
15-year-old killed, another injured in shooting at Port Allen High School

Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School during a sporting event Friday night.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School during a sporting event Friday night.

Two males were shot, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Landon Groger. He added the 28-year-old was transferred to the hospital with injuries unknown, and the 15-year-old was killed.

As of 9:10 p.m., Groger said the shooter was not in custody.

Paramedics said one victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. A medical helicopter was dispatched for the second victim, officials said.

Shooting at Port Allen High School
Shooting at Port Allen High School(WAFB)

The shooting happened during halftime of a football game between Brusly High and Port Allen High schools, a witness told WAFB.

The aftermath of the shooting could be seen on a live stream of the game from Cox Sports. The broadcast showed crowds leaving while emergency lights flashed in the background.

The commentators for the game, Jeff Palemo and Jason Decuir sound shaken as they calmly described the scene.

”A few bad apples and it can really, it can really upset it for the whole community when you have two great programs coming together like this, all of this other stuff just doesn’t make sense. It can’t be tolerated,” said Decuir at the end of the livestream broadcast.

The remainder of the game was called off after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

