Water shutoff planned for Lake Arthur Friday night

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Lake Arthur will be shutting off their water system again tonight, Sept. 1, to repair another 6-inch water main line break.

The water system will be down for several hours beginning at 9 p.m. while repairs are completed.

Town officials thank Mr. Randall Morehead Construction Company out of Sulphur, LA and his crew, Mayor Lejeune, Council Members, town workers, and other volunteers who worked alongside the construction company last night during the repairs made on Bliss Street.

Also, the Town would like to thank Faster Cajun Network for the loan of their floodlights to assist during the repairs.

