Vigil held for loved ones lost to addiction for Overdose Awareness Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Local recovery advocacy group Project Trey held a vigil tonight to remember those whose lives were taken by addiction.

Members of the community impacted by drug addiction and overdose gathered at I-10 Beach in Lake Charles for a flameless candlelight vigil to raise awareness.

“Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31 every year, and what we do is we honor our lost loved ones that have lost their lives through substance abuse, fentanyl poisoning, any kind of thing like that. And we are here to honor our lost loved ones and also to acknowledge the grief of the families that have lost a loved one,” said Project Trey Executive Director Tonya Doucette.

Doucette founded Project Trey in honor of her son, who died of a fentanyl overdose at age 21. She encourages anyone struggling with substance abuse to reach out and get help.

