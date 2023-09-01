TIGER ISLAND FIRE: First responders report another good night

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - First responders reported another good night as they make progress in containing the Tiger Island Wildfire that has burned 31,342-acre across Beauregard Parish.

There were a few flare-ups in the parish near the Phelps Correctional Center on Highway 27 and S. Bearhead Road. But both were quickly contained. The Bancroft and Ragle Road fires remain contained as crews continue to improve the fire lines and monitor the situation.

Authorities are still reminding residents in the area to be mindful of wild animals that are being pushed into town limits due to the fires.

Resources for victims of Tiger Island Wildfire are available HERE.

Evacuation Orders

Only three areas remain under voluntary evacuation:

The Junction community north of Merryville town limits and east on Hwy 190W to Seth Cole Road. This includes both sides of Hwy 190W as far south as Neale Oilfield Rd and as far north as the parish line.

Seth Cole Road east to Williams/Vigor Miers Road. This includes both sides of Hwy 190W north to the parish line and south to Jack Nelson Road.

Hauser Road and Ragle Road which are just north of Longville on Hwy 171.

Tiger Island

Sept 1 ops briefing for Tiger Island Fire September 1 morning Operation briefing for #TigerIslandFire. Ops Chief Pete Myers shared what’s happening today!! Posted by Tiger Island Fire - La - Information on Friday, September 1, 2023

First responders are reporting a relatively quiet night aside from a few flare-ups that were either contained or extinguished.

More assets are arriving to assist crews who say there was no new growth. There are still areas of heat in the northwest and northeast portions of the fire but dozer crews worked through the night to improve the lines connecting them and allow access to engines back inside further in to get water to hotspots.

In the southeast portion of the fire, the lines are mostly complete. Crews will be focusing again on containment and moping up the southeast portion near Singer where the National Guard is doing a lot of work with their dozers. They are expecting 8 air assets to drop water on fires today.

Tiger Island Fire perimeter - August 30 (Inciweb)

Road Closures

Highways 190, 389, 110, and 27 in Beauregard Parish are all open at this time.

Highway 171 from Leesville to Anacoco has reopened in Vernon Parish.

Water Shortage

The fires have damage water infrastructure in Singer, causing significant losses in water pressure and outages.

Officials are asking residents to use water only for necessary use, such as washing dishes and showering. Water districts are trying to keep water pressure up to fight the fires.

