TDL Week 1: Scores and highlights

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s the first Friday night of the high school football season.

The season started with three games Thursday night.

Tonight we’re in Jennings for our Game of the Week between the Bulldogs and the Leesville Wampus Cats.

After the games, we’ll have all the final scores and highlights on Touchdown Live, which begins at 10:15 p.m. You can watch us on-air or online HERE.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Leesville at Jennings

FRIDAY’S GAMES

  • Washington-Marion at Sulphur
  • Barbe at LaGrange
  • Many at Sam Houston
  • South Beauregard at DeRidder
  • St. Louis at Crowley
  • Iowa at Iota
  • DeQuincy at Westlake
  • Magnolia School of Excellence at Lake Charles College Prep
  • Basile at Lake Arthur
  • Pickering at Elton
  • Welsh at Kinder
  • Oakdale at Vinton
  • Rosepine at East Beauregard
  • Oberlin at Pine Prairie
  • North Central at Merryville

THURSDAY

  • Merryville 38, North Central 7
  • Westlake 40, DeQuincy 7
  • Grand Lake 34, Hamilton Christian 26

