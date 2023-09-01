TDL Week 1: Scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s the first Friday night of the high school football season.

The season started with three games Thursday night.

Tonight we’re in Jennings for our Game of the Week between the Bulldogs and the Leesville Wampus Cats.

After the games, we’ll have all the final scores and highlights on Touchdown Live, which begins at 10:15 p.m. You can watch us on-air or online HERE.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Leesville at Jennings

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Washington-Marion at Sulphur

Barbe at LaGrange

Many at Sam Houston

South Beauregard at DeRidder

St. Louis at Crowley

Iowa at Iota

DeQuincy at Westlake

Magnolia School of Excellence at Lake Charles College Prep

Basile at Lake Arthur

Pickering at Elton

Welsh at Kinder

Oakdale at Vinton

Rosepine at East Beauregard

Oberlin at Pine Prairie

North Central at Merryville

THURSDAY

Merryville 38, North Central 7

Westlake 40, DeQuincy 7

Grand Lake 34, Hamilton Christian 26

