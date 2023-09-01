SWLA business selling ‘Change the Channel’ shirts to benefit Ben Terry Fund

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local business is giving the Lake Area community a way to honor Ben Terry’s memory while contributing to some of his favorite causes.

KillerDye’s “Change the Channel” t-shirts and decals feature the beloved meteorologist wearing aviator sunglasses with the phrase “change the channel then,” an often-repeated retort Ben once directed at a viewer accusing him of promoting panic in the days leading up to Hurricane Laura.

In the words of 7NEWS Sunrise anchor John Bridges, telling people to change the channel “goes against everything we’ve ever been taught in the business,” but Ben was always known for his sass and honesty, especially during trying times.

The shirts and decals must be ordered at ShopSWLA.com. You can have them shipped to you or pick them up at KillerDye in Lake Charles.

$10 from every shirt and $4 from every decal will go to the Ben Terry Fund at the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, which was set up after Ben’s death to support some of the organizations he cared about.

Buy a shirt or decal HERE.

Support the Ben Terry Fund directly HERE.

