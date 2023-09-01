SWLA Arrest Report - August 31, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 31, 2023.

Devin Shamar Matthews, 24, Lake Charles: Use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; instate detainer.

Trudy Lynn Lopez, 53, Lake Charles: Trespassing; mischief; possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycle must have rear reflectors.

Bryson Wayne Wallace, 27, Iowa: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Terrell Leo Alfred, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; burglary (2 charges); theft of a firearm; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer; property damage under $50,000; possession of or dealing in illegally transferred weapons; burglary; theft under $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Melchezideck Jerome Simon Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; burglary (2 charges); theft of a firearm; property damage under $50,000; burglary; theft under $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Janaisha RoshandaLanae Malveaux, 20, Lake Charles: Robbery; possession of marijuana.

Sherice Denine Randell, 31, Vinton: Theft under $5,000; probation violation.

Julie Stevens Dixon, 44, Ragley: Domestic abuse.

Lashawnda Rochelle Banks, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; improper entering of an intersection.

