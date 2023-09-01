50/50 Thursdays
Portion of Smith Cutoff Road to be closed for repairs

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Smith Cutoff Road, which is north of Starks, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The purpose of the road closure is to repair the bridge.

Drivers can expect the road to reopen the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 6.

Westbound traffic on Smith Cutoff Road should detour north on LA 109 to Smith Cemetery Road, then head west to Old River Road, then go south to Smith Cutoff Road. Eastbound traffic on Smith Cutoff Road should detour north on Old River Road to Smith Cemetery Road, then head east to LA 109, then go south to Smith Cutoff Road.

