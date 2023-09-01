La. Office of Juvenile Justice held in contempt of court for not keeping offender in secure facility

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice ignored a judge’s order to place a young offender in a secure facility, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled. The teen then left a group home and committed another crime.

Officials with the appeals court said they have repeatedly ruled the OJJ must follow a judge’s orders to hold youth in a secure facility, but Vernon Parish District Attorney Terry Lambright said the OJJ doesn’t comply.

Lambright appealed to the Third Circuit concerning a juvenile whose alleged crimes included illegal possession of a handgun and burglary. He said the teen was put in a group home.

“The juvenile actually just walks away and leaves the facility and finds himself back in Leesville, and when the police department finally located him, he actually was committing another offense and there were actually some photographs posted that were with weapons as well,” Lambright said.

The Office of Juvenile Justice has been held in contempt of court and is being fined $500 a month for each month the juvenile at issue is not secured.

“In this particular case, it was a plea agreement, and they agreed to secured custody, and the juvenile, his attorney and father agreed to secured custody, and the Office of Juvenile Justice still would not place the juvenile in secure custody,” said Lambright.

Lambright said it’s a continuing problem, and Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft agrees there’s a lack of supervision and a hesitancy to incarcerate some.

“A lot of time when we deal with them on the local level, unless it’s something of significant physical threats of violence, because of no bed space, juveniles are released back into the care of a parent or guardian and that just does not alleviate the problem,” said Craft.

Lambright said sometimes juveniles need to be locked up to protect the public.

We called OJJ to get a response but have not received a response. The Third Circuit ruling can be read HERE.

