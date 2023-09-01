McNeese State University heads into first game of the season

50/50 Thursdays
By Angelica Butine
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rowdy fans, tailgating, and Saturday night lights! Football season is back as the Cowboys kick off their football season on Saturday.

The team and fans are heading into their first game with lots of energy against Tarelton State at 7 p.m.

Many are already preparing their tailgating equipment and even celebrating with live music and even a block party.

For the third year, the McNeese Athletic Foundation will be presenting the Cowboy Block Party every Friday night prior to home games. And this year they plan to spice it up with bands at every party and food trucks on site.

