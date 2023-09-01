Man involved in death of SU Human Jukebox band members sentenced

50/50 Thursdays
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three band members from Southern University were killed in December of 2022 when a truck driver drifted off the road and hit them. Now, the truck driver has been sentenced.

On Aug. 29, Clyde Gay, who was driving the truck that killed three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox, was sentenced.

The incident happened on Dec. 6, 2022. The three band members, Broderick Moore, 19, Tyran Williams, 19, and Dylan Young, 21, stopped to change a tire on their 1999 Jeep Laredo on I-49 N in Natchitoches Parish. While they worked on the side of the road, truck driver, Clyde Gay, 62, drifted onto the shoulder and struck the victims, killing them.

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6).

Gay was sentenced to five years in prison, but all but one year was suspended. He’ll serve four years of supervised probation when released.

All sentences run concurrently, and he is receiving credit for time served.

