Lake Charles to host “Skate-Temper” skate nights at Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will be rolling into fall at the Civic Center with Skate-Tember.

There will be three themed evenings planned for September with each event taking place at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum on 900 Lakeshore Drive.

Admission is $5 and anyone 16 and under must have an adult present.

Each event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with concessions available for purchase.

Friday, September 8 - 70′s Night

Thursday, September 14 - 80′s Night

Friday, September 29 - 90′s Night

Skates are not provided and only non-motorized roller and inline skates will be permitted on the floor. Costumes fitting each theme are encouraged.

