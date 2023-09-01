Four named systems in the tropics, all way out over the Atlantic Ocean

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have four named systems over the Atlantic Ocean, no of which will pose any threat to Southwest Louisiana. And most of these systems are weakening and heading out over the open waters of the Atlantic.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

After moving into the Atlantic Ocean, what was Hurricane Idalia has now weakened into a remnant low. Some re-development of the system is possible as it moves towards Bermuda, but of course it would not impact Southwest Louisiana even so.

The rest of the Atlantic is still fairly active as well. Hurricane Franklin is weakening and picking up pace as it heads into the north Atlantic. It too will become a remnant low by the weekend as it moves over cooler waters.

Otherwise, there are a few more systems in the basin, but nothing that concerns us at this time. Newly formed Tropical Storm Jose developed Thursday in the central Atlantic but is moving north and will ultimately be absorbed by the remnants of Franklin.

An area of disturbed weather southwest of Jose has gained enough tropical characteristics to be classified as a named system, and it is named Gert. This is because it was previously named Gert and held on to enough of a circulation that it keeps the name it had before.

A couple other waves are being watched for development but pose no threat to land at this time. As always, we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

