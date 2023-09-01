First Alert Forecast: Humidity returns this weekend along with much-needed chance of rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Once the sun comes up, another quick warm up will take place with highs back in the mid/upper 90′s on our Friday. Not much rain is expected once again, though increased humidity may finally return by the evening as winds begin to shift to the south.

The downside to the drier air is of course the increased fire danger. With breezy winds in the afternoon gusting up to 20 mph and the ground quickly drying back out after our small rain totals, a Red Flag Warning continues for Friday as well. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

By the weekend, we may finally see a return of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. An upper-level low pressure system will slowly move west across the area, and end up to our west by early next week. Combined with increasing moisture from the gulf. That could set the stage for scattered showers and storms in the afternoons. Right now, neither day looks like a washout. Instead, they should resemble more of a typical summer afternoon where it will be good to have an indoor alterative of any rain heads your way. Of course, any rain helps with the drought situation.

In the tropics, Idalia has weakened into a remnant low off the Carolinas. Some redevelopment is possible in the Atlantic, but of course would not impact SWLA. We’re also watching a few other areas including Hurricane Franklin, but nothing is expected to impact SWLA. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

