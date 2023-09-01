FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bringing back humidity this weekend and scattered afternoon storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we head into the Labor Day weekend, we are set to see some changes from the hot and dry pattern we’ve seen this week. One thing that will be different will be a steady return of humidity. Winds will begin to shift to a southerly direction Saturday, marking the return of better moisture to the area. We’ll also continue to have an upper-level disturbance move to our west, and that should be enough Saturday afternoon to spark a few scattered showers and afternoon storms. The afternoon does not look like a washout by any means, but we could see enough showers where you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky and an indoor alternative ready in case rain heads your way. As is always the case this time of year, storms could pop-up quickly and produce frequent lightning and strong winds.

Still, rain does not look to be widespread which is what is needed to help with the drought and the fire danger. With breezier winds in the afternoon gusting up to 20 mph and the ground quickly drying back out after any small rain totals, the fire danger will still be present. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

This pattern will not change through the long weekend, with daily chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms into Labor Day. In fact, even more moisture may filter in by Monday. If so, this would be the best chance for a decent coverage of showers and storms in some time. By the middle of next week, some models want to bring high pressure (and thus dry air) back in place. Until then, we’ll hope for as much rain as possible.

In the tropics, Idalia has weakened into a remnant low off the Carolinas. Some redevelopment is possible in the Atlantic, but of course would not impact SWLA. We’re also watching a few other areas including Hurricane Franklin, but nothing is expected to impact SWLA. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

