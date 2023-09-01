Fire extinguished on La. 12 between DeQuincy and Starks

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A fire that spanned approximately two acres on La. 12 was extinguished this morning around 10 a.m.

Ward Six Fire, Lafourche Parish Fire District 3, Little Caillou Fire and Houston River Fire Department responded to the grass fire that burned between DeQuincy and Starks.

Crews contained the fire to two acres before extinguishing the the fire and completing a mop-up of all smoldering areas.

