DOTD seeking comments on public-private partnership proposal for I-10 Bridge project

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials are seeking public comments about the public-private partnership proposal for the I-10 Bridge replacement project.

The proposal, known as the P3 Project, also includes widening the interstate, improving interchanges and elevating Sampson Street above the railroad tracks, among other plans.

The DOTD presented the proposal tonight and answered questions about the project. You can view the presentation and more information HERE.

(DOTD)

“This is an opportunity for people to provide comments, pro and con, for the project, and so as we move forward with this project, the Joint Transportation Committee is going to vote to either move forward with the project or not,” DOTD Communications Director Rodney Mellett said. “And we’re trying to provide them with as much information as possible from the public, you know, and so we can tell them all of the positives and why this project is so needed, but I’m sure they wanna hear from the public as well.”

Residents can send comments to the DOTD through mail or email. Written comments received by Thursday, Sept. 7, will be recorded in the record of the meeting.

Email: CalcasieuP3@la.gov

Mailing address:

DOTD Section 28

P.O. Box 94245

Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9245

