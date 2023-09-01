50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

All open flames banned on Wildlife Management Areas, refuges, conservation areas

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a ban on fires of any kind on all LDWF Wildlife Management Areas, refuges and conservation areas.

The ban includes, but is not limited to, campfires, barbecue grills, or using matches, lighters, or any other device that is intended to ignite flames.

Severe drought and extreme heat have caused more than 440 wildfires since August 1, 2023, which continue to burn thousands of acres across the state. Conditions conducive for wildfires are expected to continue through the Labor Day weekend and beyond, putting at risk the life, safety and welfare of Louisiana’s citizens and fish and wildlife resources.

LDWF said this Declaration of Emergency banning all flames is a matter of public safety and to protect the fish and wildlife resources of Louisiana.

Failure to abide by this ban will constitute a Class 2 violation.

This Declaration of Emergency is effective from Friday, September 1, 2023, through Thursday, October 5, 2023, unless otherwise rescinded or amended by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries or the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.

To view the declaration of Emergency, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Authorities are reporting a fire on Planer Mill Road on Sept. 1, 2023.
Wildfire burning on Planer Mill Road
This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be...
Boil advisory lifted for town of Welsh
Crews contained the fire to two acres before extinguishing the the fire and completing a mop-up...
Fire extinguished on La. 12 between DeQuincy and Starks
Crews contained the fire to two acres before extinguishing the the fire and completing a mop-up...
Fire extinguished on La. 12 between DeQuincy and Starks