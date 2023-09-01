All open flames banned on Wildlife Management Areas, refuges, conservation areas

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a ban on fires of any kind on all LDWF Wildlife Management Areas, refuges and conservation areas.

The ban includes, but is not limited to, campfires, barbecue grills, or using matches, lighters, or any other device that is intended to ignite flames.

Severe drought and extreme heat have caused more than 440 wildfires since August 1, 2023, which continue to burn thousands of acres across the state. Conditions conducive for wildfires are expected to continue through the Labor Day weekend and beyond, putting at risk the life, safety and welfare of Louisiana’s citizens and fish and wildlife resources.

LDWF said this Declaration of Emergency banning all flames is a matter of public safety and to protect the fish and wildlife resources of Louisiana.

Failure to abide by this ban will constitute a Class 2 violation.

This Declaration of Emergency is effective from Friday, September 1, 2023, through Thursday, October 5, 2023, unless otherwise rescinded or amended by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries or the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.

To view the declaration of Emergency, click here.

