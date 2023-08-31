What is a Red Flag Warning?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “Red Flag Warning in effect.” We have been seeing them for several weeks now, but what exactly do they mean?

A Red Flag Warning is issued due to one or several causes that aggravate or increase fire risk. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Fires can rapidly intensify, spark up or quickly change directions in these conditions. Lightning is also becomes a concern for igniting new fires on days when storms are possible.

Red Flag Warning (KPLC)

Our ground is incredibly dry with the miniscule amount of rain we have received the last few weeks, with level 4 or exceptional drought spreading to almost our entire area. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted as new fires continue to pop up, so it is essential to continue practicing fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road. No burning of any kind is allowed at this time, and outdoor grilling is heavily discouraged.

Drought Status (KPLC)

