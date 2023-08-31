50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

What is a Red Flag Warning?

Red Flag Warning
Red Flag Warning(KPLC)
By Joseph Enk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “Red Flag Warning in effect.” We have been seeing them for several weeks now, but what exactly do they mean?

A Red Flag Warning is issued due to one or several causes that aggravate or increase fire risk. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Fires can rapidly intensify, spark up or quickly change directions in these conditions. Lightning is also becomes a concern for igniting new fires on days when storms are possible.

Red Flag Warning
Red Flag Warning(KPLC)

Our ground is incredibly dry with the miniscule amount of rain we have received the last few weeks, with level 4 or exceptional drought spreading to almost our entire area. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted as new fires continue to pop up, so it is essential to continue practicing fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road. No burning of any kind is allowed at this time, and outdoor grilling is heavily discouraged.

Drought Status
Drought Status(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Tropical Storm Idalia
Idalia losing strength as it moves out into the Atlantic
A few clouds will be around this afternoon as temps push the upper 90's
First Alert Forecast: Cooler mornings stay dry a day or two longer as fire risk remains high
Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Sunrise Forecast