Water shutoff planned for Lake Arthur Thursday night

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - Water will be shut off for Town of Lake Arthur customers starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, while the water system is repaired.

Work on a six-inch water line on Bliss Avenue will start at 9 p.m. The system will be down for serval hours during the night while repairs are made, according to town officials.

When service is restored, residents will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

