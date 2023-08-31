50/50 Thursdays
Water shutoff planned for Lake Arthur Thursday night

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - Water will be shut off for Town of Lake Arthur customers starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, while the water system is repaired.

Work on a six-inch water line on Bliss Avenue will start at 9 p.m. The system will be down for serval hours during the night while repairs are made, according to town officials.

When service is restored, residents will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

