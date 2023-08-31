Update: LSP says Texas man fired at officers before fatally shooting self

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D has provided new details about a police pursuit over the weekend that ended with a suspect dead and an officer wounded.

The suspect, identified as Spencer J. Wilson, 34, of Jacksonville, Texas, fatally shot himself in the head after firing at officers with a fully automatic weapon, according to Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal. A Sulphur police officer was treated for a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident started around 11:15 Saturday night when a Cameron Parish deputy stopped a 2007 Lexus ES 350 sedan for an equipment violation on Hwy 27 near Hackberry, Trooper Senegal said. Wilson, who was driving the car, reportedly drove away from the traffic stop and started firing at the deputy.

Deputies chased Wilson’s car north on La. 27 and through Carlyss and Sulphur with assistance from other agencies, Senegal said.

Wilson ran off the road near the intersection of Gum Island Road and La. 108 between Sulphur and Vinton, Senegal said. The car went through the ditch, crossed the highway and crashed into another ditch.

Wilson got out of the car and continued firing at officers with an automatic weapon while at least five officers returned fire, Senegal said. He reportedly continued to fire from an open field.

The suspect was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Senegal said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office.

A Sulphur police officer was treated for a gunshot wound to the head and released, Senegal said. No other officers were injured.

There was a woman in Wilson’s car during the pursuit. Officers found her near the scene of the crash and took her to the Troop D office to be interviewed by detectives. She was then released, Senegal said.

The Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit is leading the investigation into the incident.

