Touchdown Live: Week One Game of the Week - Leesville Preview

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Leesville Wampus Cats are heading into their week one match-up against the Jennings Bulldogs with big expectations on their shoulders following an impressive 2022 season in which they made the State Playoff quarterfinals, and finished with an overall record of 10-3, but if they want to repeat that success in 2023, and potentially make a run at the Superdome, they’ll have to take it day-by-day, and it all starts on Friday vs. Jennings.

“We have to focus each day, you try to focus on just how to improve each and every day. Jennings does a phenomenal job, Coach Fuselier at Jennings has done a really good job of getting his kids bought into what he’s trying to accomplish. His track record, coming from Kinder and the success he had there, you combine that with the athletes and the mentality of those tough kids at Jennings, and it’s a dangerous combination. So you know, we preached that all week that you better make sure that you take care of the little things or you will go get exposed. So for us, it’s for our kids just to try to improve each and every day on the little things that techniques for us to give ourselves a chance Friday,” said Leesville Head Coach Robert Causey.

Heading into the 2023 season the Wampus Cats have a confidence about them, and an expectation that they make it back to the playoffs, and find success this season, and for senior defensive back Evan Combs, that is exactly the mentality they’re taking into Friday night’s game at Jennings.

“We’re feeling pretty confident, I feel like we’ve prepared for this, I feel we’re ready to get after it and get the season rolling. Coach has been talking about it all offseason, how we have to start getting our minds right early, preparing for week one, preparing for the jamboree, you can’t just click like a light switch, you can’t just flick it on and you’re locked in, you have to prepare for that and get mentally right, weeks before the game,” said Combs.

“Each and every week you have to face somebody that is a good opponent, and so that’s where the challenge is, so we just preach that to those kids and hopefully they buy into it and just keep improving on top,” said Causey.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:00 at Jennings High School, and make sure to tune into the Touchdown Live Pregame Show from the Sonic Game of the Week on Friday at 5:00 where we will talk to Leesville Head Coach Robert Causey, and Jennings Head Coach Bret Fuselier less than two hours before the game.

