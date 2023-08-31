Timber loss after consistent spark of wildfires in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wildfires across Southwest Louisiana have burned a significant amount of land and trees. As we continue to bear the effects, we may forget the essentials that are provided from the use of timber.

“From the chemicals of wood, you find that in toothpaste, ice cream, some of our wood makes rayon fabrics. We’re building today out of wood, multi-story buildings. People don’t think that their bathroom tissue and paper towels come from forest but that all is forest products, ” Buck Vandersteen said.

Buck Vandersteen, executive director of the Louisiana Forestry Association , said over 35,000 acres of timberland has been lost as a direct effect of wildfires.

“In Louisiana, we generate to Louisiana’s economy every year over $11 billion we employ over 370,000 men and women in forestry and when you lose over 35,000 acres of timber, you’re affecting peoples jobs you’re affecting our ability to supply products that the consumer needs lumber, paper, all kinds of things we need every day in our daily lives.”

When a wildfire happens in a forest, whether or not a tree is salvageable is in question.

“When a tree burns very intensively chars the wood and it becomes a defect in sending it to a mill to be processed,” Vandersteen said.

John Evans, a private land owner, saidnot only will that tree be defective, years of growth are lost.

“Some can be salvageable they have some mills that take dead wood. Some can be salvageable, just depends on how hot it got and what the damage is to the product most people are not gonna be able to get the money off those trees and some of it is 15-20 years of growth you’re losing immediately.”

Vandersteen explained that there is a considerable difference between prescribed burns and a wildfire.

You have a good fire and you have bad fire. The good fire is a prescribed burn that foresters do all the time during ideal conditions to reduce the underbrush and improve the health of the stand. The wildfire on the other hand is the bad fire, wildfire burn in poor conditions when the environment isn’t right. The wind is blowing it’s to dry a wild fire is a deadly harmful fire.”

Vandersteen said we are not going to run out of wood, but some forests in Southwest Louisiana will be permanently lost.

However, at this time the state has 15 million acres of trees growing overall.

