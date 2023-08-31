TIGER ISLAND FIRE UPDATE: Crews work to secure dozer lines

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Merryville Police ask the public to be mindful of wild animals that the fire may have pushed into town limits.

Still at 50% containment, the 31,342-acre Tiger Island Wildfire continues to burn in Beauregard Parish.

This month alone there have been about 600 wildfires in Louisiana and state officials say there will likely be more in the weeks ahead.

Resources for victims of Tiger Island Wildfire are available HERE.

Evacuation Orders

Only three areas remain under voluntary evacuation:

The Junction community north of Merryville town limits and east on Hwy 190W to Seth Cole Road. This includes both sides of Hwy 190W as far south as Neale Oilfield Rd and as far north as the parish line.

Seth Cole Road east to Williams/Vigor Miers Road. This includes both sides of Hwy 190W north to the parish line and south to Jack Nelson Road.

Hauser Road and Ragle Road which are just north of Longville on Hwy 171.

Tiger Island

Crews are making some progress in creating dozer lines to keep the fire from spreading and more easily put out areas of heat that spring up.

Tiger Island Fire perimeter - August 30 (Inciweb)

On Wednesday, crews reported an increase in activity near Hoosier Creek on the western side of the fire and Shin Road on the northwestern edge. Crews focused on those areas that were retaining heat as well as established dozer lines to help ensure containment.

On the northeastern and eastern perimeters, the National Guard dozers have established containment lines giving access to engines to conduct patrol and mop-up operations.

Crews at the southern edge of the perimeter near the Singer area worked yesterday to create division lines which will continue today with new resources that have just arrived. The eastern crews were working in the Neale Oil Field Road area yesterday where dozers finished placing lines and will now be shifting their work towards the Singer area.

The groups working near the Merryville and Junction area are cleaning dozer lines and mopping up areas of heat today.

Crews in the northeast are connecting with the crews around the Junction area to improve and install contingency lines should the fire shift. Authorities say the issue they’ve been having in that area is that it is wet enough to cause problems for dozers but not wet enough to prevent the fire from spreading.

The same contingent of aircraft will be assisting today with help from the National Guard.

Road Closures

Highways 190, 389, 110, and 27 in Beauregard Parish are all open at this time.

Highway 171 from Leesville to Anacoco has reopened in Vernon Parish.

Water Shortage

The fires have damage water infrastructure in Singer, causing significant losses in water pressure and outages.

Officials are asking residents to use water only for necessary use, such as washing dishes and showering. Water districts are trying to keep water pressure up to fight the fires.

