SWLA veteran elected national vice commander of American Legion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KPLC) - A local veteran has been elected national vice commander of the American Legion.

Charlie Aucoin, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1986, was elected as one of the Legion’s five national vice commanders at its 104th national convention today.

Charles D. "Charlie" Aucoin (American Legion)

Aucoin has been a member of the William A. Guillory American Legion Post 370 in Westlake since 1970. He has been a post, district and department (state) commander in Louisiana and a member of the department’s Americanism Commission for many years, according to American Legion officials.

Aucoin serves on the department’s Internal Affairs Commission. At the national level, he served on the Membership & Post Activities Committee and the Foreign Relations Commission before being elected as Louisiana’s National Executive Committeeman in 2005, where he served for 18 years. He served as The American Legion’s national sergeant-at-arms from 1994 to 1995, according to Legion officials.

Aucoin also served on the Louisiana Veterans Affairs Commission from 1984 to 2005, with appointments from three different governors. He is a member of the Sons of the American Legion and is eligible through the service of his World War II veteran father.

Aucoin enjoys gardening in his spare time, according to Legion officials. Aucoin has been married to his wife, Ann, since 1994. He has two children, five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

