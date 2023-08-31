SWLA Arrest Report - August 30, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 30, 2023.

Blake Aaron Smith, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; revocation of parole.

Jon Stephen Church, 52, Leesville: Vehicle must have stop lights; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tramine Johnson Jr., 18, Vinton: Escape; resisting an officer.

Stacy Faith Messink, 47, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leslie Wayne Lewis, 43, Lake Charles: Failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.

Marie Camille Pettaway, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raylonn Keshawn Murray, 21, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; forgery.

Corey Kihue Miller, 42, Jennings: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000.

Steven Wayne Landry Jr., 17, Lake Charles: Armed robbery.

Karl Thomas Thibodeaux, 65, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle.

Shanikka Shante Lands, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; resisting an officer.

Harry Jake Ceasar, 43, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Francis Scott Crochet, 53, Sulphur: Obstruction of court orders; resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.

Danthony Rashad Grant, 33, DeQuincy: Contempt of court (5 charges); third offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; careless operation; battery; telephone harassment; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Elijah Theodore Malik Trader, 18, Slidell: Resisting an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Timothy James Hesse, 55, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; evidence of motor vehicle liability must be in vehicle; broken tail lamps.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.