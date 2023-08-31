50/50 Thursdays
Driver dies in head-on crash near DeQuincy

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - A driver was killed in a head-on crash near DeQuincy Wednesday evening, authorities say.

Gay L. Dugas, 65, of Sulphur was driving north in the 3400 block of Edgerly Road when their SUV crossed the center line ahead of a curve for unknown reasons, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said. The SUV hit a truck headed south head-on.

Dugas was pronounced dead at the scene, Vincent said. The truck’s driver had minor injuries.

Vincent said Dugas was not wearing a seatbelt, while the truck’s driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators do not suspect either driver was impaired. Toxicology reports will be conducted as mandated by state law.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

