DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - New Step Outreach will be providing fire relief supplies starting at 10 a.m. today, August 31.

The supplies will be distributed at 2154 Highway 171 in DeRidder.

Items include:

Clothing

Home Goods

Bedding

Toys

Small Appliances

Supplies are limited but are free for those in need.

