McNeese students learn what it takes to be a beekeeper

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - To bee or not to bee? That’s the question that a class of McNeese students is looking to answer.

“I’m most excited about seeing the bees and putting on the bee suit. Being able to like touch them and look at them,” said freshman Emma Stelly.

“I’m excited about learning how to handle the bees correctly, and the proper techniques of spinning out honey,” senior Keaton Bertrand said.

Keaton Bertrand and Emma Stelly are two of the many students who were able to see if they really have what it takes to become a beekeeper.

“So you can see there’s some unkempt larvae, and then down in this area there’s some fresh eggs that have been laid,” explained Darren Goodwin during the class.

Darren Goodwin is the ranch manager for the McNeese Farm and was one of the bee teachers today.

“So we’re really excited, this time of the year, getting real close to Labor Day is when we start collecting our frames and spinning our honey down to bottle it and be able to sell it on campus,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said bees pollinate around one-third of the food we eat, therefore the bee business is very important.

“I think it’s important because the bee culture is not very big in the farming industry in Louisiana, so I feel like everyone needs to know a little about it so we can expand on it in our futures,” said Stelly.

Students were able to witness the removal of bees from the hive, learn what a good honeycomb looks like, and go through the entire process of harvesting and bottling honey.

“People fail to understand just how important honey is. For medicinal purposes, bacteria doesn’t live in honey, it was found in King Tut’s tomb, it never goes bad. It’s got some great properties,” explained Goodwin.

If you’re interested in purchasing some honey of your own, you can visit the McNeese Farm or head to the camp store in Gayle Hall.

