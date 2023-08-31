McNeese Spotlight: Career Expo and Internship Soiree

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be holding two events for students and alumni who are looking for employment. Career and Professional Services manager Julie Theriot spoke with us this morning about the details.

The McNeese Career Expo will take place at the McNeese Rec Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The expo is open to all current students and McNeese alumni and registration is not required. All McNeese students are encouraged to attend and network with the companies that will be at the expo.

Employers who have full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities have until Sept. 13 to register. You can find

To help prepare students for the expo, McNeese is offering the following:

The McNeese Internship Soiree will be at the McNeese SEED Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Internship Soiree is an after-hours event for students seeking internships to meet with employers seeking interns in a more relaxed setting than a traditional career fair. At the Soiree, students will have a chance to talk with members of the team they’ll work with and learn more about the expectations of the internship.

Space is limited and the employer registration deadline is Oct. 9.

Student registration is not required but are asked to dress professionally and have their resumes ready.

