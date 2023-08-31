50/50 Thursdays
Mandatory evacuations continue as crews work to contain fire in Pitkin area

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PITKIN, La. (KPLC) - Mandatory evacuations remain in place for residents on Ernest Thompson Road and DE Stephens Road due to a wildfire in the Pitkin area.

Forestry workers and first responders worked throughout the night attempting to get a line around the fire which remains active as of today, August 31. Authorities say wind conditions today will likely keep the fire active as they continue to maintain an active presence in the Highway 113 area.

Sheriff Craft reminds residents that fire can flare up quickly and that with shifting winds and gusts the situation change from minor to major very quickly.

Everyone in the area outside the evacuation zone is asked to be very watchful throughout the day and be aware that authorities will expand evacuation orders as needed.

The Red Cross is on hand to assist with a shelter that has been open for evacuees at 1382 Gravel Hill Baptist Church Rd.

Smoke plume from Vernon Parish wildfire
Smoke plume from Vernon Parish wildfire(KPLC)

