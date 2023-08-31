50/50 Thursdays
Mandatory evacuation issued for Ernest Thompson Rd., DE Stephens Rd. near Pitkin

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A mandatory evacuation was issued for residents on Ernest Thompson Road and DE Stephens Road due to a wildfire in the Pitkin area Wednesday evening.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office tells residents in this area to “get out now.”

The fire reignited on Hwy 113 north of Pitkin and is moving south, according to VPSO.

(Sheriff Sam Craft)

The smoke plume between Pitkin and Elizabeth is visible on our radar.

Smoke plume from Vernon Parish wildfire
Smoke plume from Vernon Parish wildfire(KPLC)

