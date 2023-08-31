Louisiana insurance commissioner-elect talks plans to bring insurance companies back to the state

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Insurance woes have been a hot topic for the state, as many insurance companies have left the state, leading to soaring premiums, but a new set of eyes will soon take office.

DeRidder native and Louisiana Insurance Commissioner-elect Tim Temple said his focus will be bringing back competition.

“I’m going to work with the legal groups, I’m going to work with the consumer groups, I’m going to work with the insurance agents to identify what we need to change, whether it’s regulatory or statutory,” Temple said. “Create an environment, make those changes, so the companies want to come back.”

He said that’s when home insurance premiums will come down.

Flood insurance through FEMA’s newly developed “Risk Rating 2.0″ methodology has been under the microscope in recent months also, as a lawsuit was filed against the agency by the state’s attorney general and several parishes, including Cameron.

The program isn’t regulated by the state, but Temple said he at least plans to be a part of a group effort to advocate for lower prices.

“I certainly will be an advocate for it,” Temple said. “For a more affordable, more fair rating system.”

Temple said his team will construct a well-thought-out legislative package that will change the state’s current conditions.

“This is going to move the needle, it’s going to bring companies back to Louisiana, and again, whether it’s homeowners, auto, we are not just looking at one line of business for a solution,” Temple said. “We want something that impacts the entire marketplace.”

Temple is the unopposed winner of the race for commissioner after his sole opponent dropped out. Temple will be sworn into office on Jan. 8.

