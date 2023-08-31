50/50 Thursdays
LDAF requesting public assistance identifying Lions Camp Fire arsonist

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for the recent Lions Camp Fire.

For over a week now, crews have been working to contain multiple wildfires across the state, most of which are the result of natural or mechanical causes. However, investigators with the Forestry Enforcement Division have determined that the Lions Camp Fire, which threatened multiple residences and grew to 1,204 acres before it was contained, was the result of arson.

LDAF and Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators are actively investigating the fire and are asking anyone with information to call law enforcement at the DAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.

All calls to the LDAF hotline are anonymous, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

