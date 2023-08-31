Idalia now a remnant low, watching a couple other areas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After moving into the Atlantic Ocean, what was Hurricane Idalia has now weakened into a remnant low. Some re-development of the system is possible as it moves towards Bermuda, but of course it would not impact our weather even so.

The rest of the Atlantic is still fairly active as well. Hurricane Franklin is weakening and picking up pace as it heads into the north Atlantic. It too will become a remnant low by the weekend as it moves over cooler waters.

Otherwise, there are a few more systems in the basin, but nothing that concerns us at this time. Newly formed Tropical Storm Jose developed Thursday in the central Atlantic but is moving north and will ultimately be absorbed by the remnants of Franklin. A couple other waves are being watched for development but pose no threat to land at this time. As always, we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

