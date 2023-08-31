Idalia losing strength as it moves out into the Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Tropical Storm Idalia is starting to weakening post-landfall in the Carolinas, now a tropical storm. Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning near Keaton Beach, Florida as a category three hurricane with winds around 125 mph.

Tropical Storm Idalia (KPLC)

Idalia will be continue to be pushed eastward into the Atlantic as an upper level trough of low pressure pushes farther south over Southwest Louisiana. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and some storm surge will continue to present concerns as it moves through the Carolinas early Thursday where tropical storm warnings are in effect.

Tropical Storm Idalia (KPLC)

Idalia had no direct impacts on our weather in Southwest Louisiana. However it helped to pull a cold front through Tuesday and that brought lower humidity to our area which will remain through Thursday. This would normally be good, but is adding to the already high fire danger.

Hurricane Franklin (KPLC)

The rest of the tropics are pretty busy as well. Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Franklin is still slowly weakening as it moves north and then turns eastward, passing between the eastern United States and Bermuda, though some impacts are possible on the island.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

We’re watching an area off the coast of Africa as another tropical wave is expected to move off the coast in the next day or two, it has a good chance to develop as it moves genrally northwest. Additionally, there is tropical depression 11 in the upper central Atlantic, and the remains of Gert that have a small chance to regenerate, but conditions are expected to become less favorable for their development.

