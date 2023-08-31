50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Gas prices near all-time high this Labor Day weekend

According to AAA, gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.
According to AAA, gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you plan to fill up your gas tank ahead of Labor Day weekend, you may notice the unusually high prices at the pumps.

Gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.

AAA said the average national price is $3.82 a gallon.

The record-high for gas during the week leading up to Labor Day is just two cents higher than that at $3.84 a gallon set in 2012, according to a CNN review of federal data.

AAA says 11 states across the country are averaging $4 a gallon or more.

Analysts say for a variety of reasons, including extreme heat and OPEC holding back supply, gas prices could remain elevated well into the fall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and...
White House asks Congress to pass short-term funding to keep government operating, official tells AP
TIGER ISLAND FIRE UPDATE: Crews work to secure dozer lines
TIGER ISLAND FIRE UPDATE: Crews work to secure dozer lines
Chapel Hill Elementary School in DeKalb County School District.
Parents assault school bus driver with students onboard, Georgia principal says
States survey the damage left behind by Idalia as it moves out to sea. (CNN)
States survey damage as Idalia moves offshore